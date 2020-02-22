-
Danny Willett shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Danny Willett sinks birdie putt from 29 feet at WGC-MexicoIn the third round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Danny Willett sinks a 29-foot birdie putt on the par-4 4th hole.
Danny Willett hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Willett finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 15 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 506-yard par-4 fourth hole, Willett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.
At the 525-yard par-4 eighth, Willett reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Willett at 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 225-yard par-3 green 13th, Willett suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, Willett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 2 under for the round.
