Gary Woodland hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Woodland finished his day tied for 9th at 9 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 15 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm are tied for 4th at 11 under.

On the 316-yard par-4 first Gary Woodland hit his tee shot 311 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Gary Woodland to 1 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Woodland's tee shot went 171 yards to the left rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 506-yard par-4 fourth hole, Woodland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Woodland's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.

Woodland hit his drive 375 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 632-yard par-5 11th. This moved Woodland to 3 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, Woodland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Woodland had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to 5 under for the round.

At the 172-yard par-3 17th, Woodland hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Woodland to 6 under for the round.