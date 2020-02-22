In his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Jason Kokrak hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Kokrak finished his round tied for 54th at 3 over; Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 13 under; Patrick Reed is in 3rd at 12 under; and Rory McIlroy and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 4th at 11 under.

Kokrak hit his drive 374 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 632-yard par-5 11th. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

Kokrak got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to even-par for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 13th, Kokrak's his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th, Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kokrak to 2 over for the round.

Kokrak got a bogey on the 388-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 3 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 316-yard par-4 first, Kokrak chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 2 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 445-yard par-4 fifth, Kokrak went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Kokrak to 2 over for the round.