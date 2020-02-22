Brendon Todd hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Todd finished his round tied for 44th at 1 over; Patrick Reed, Justin Thomas, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 13 under; Rory McIlroy and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and Paul Casey is in 6th at 10 under.

After a 292 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 15th, Todd chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 172-yard par-3 17th green, Todd suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Todd at even for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 18th hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the 316-yard par-4 first, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Todd to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 second hole, Todd had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 186-yard par-3 third, Todd missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Todd's tee shot went 183 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.