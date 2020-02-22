Dustin Johnson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 41st at 1 over; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 15 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm are tied for 4th at 11 under.

Johnson hit his drive 352 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 632-yard par-5 11th. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

After a 378 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 12th, Johnson chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Johnson's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.

On the 316-yard par-4 first Johnson hit his tee shot 312 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Johnson to 5 under for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 second hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 fifth hole, Johnson had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 7 under for the round.

Johnson tee shot went 174 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Johnson to 6 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 382-yard par-4 ninth, Johnson went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the fairway bunker leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.