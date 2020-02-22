-
Tommy Fleetwood shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 22, 2020
Highlights
Tommy Fleetwood gets up-and-down from bunker at WGC-MexicoIn the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico, Tommy Fleetwood gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-5 15th hole.
In his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Tommy Fleetwood hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his day tied for 15th at 4 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 15 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 316-yard par-4 first hole, Fleetwood reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.
After a 332 yard drive on the 387-yard par-4 second, Fleetwood chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Fleetwood hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.
Fleetwood got a bogey on the 506-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 sixth, Fleetwood had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.
Fleetwood had a 367-yard drive to the right rough. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and two putting for a bogey on the 632-yard par-5 11th. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.
