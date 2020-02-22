In his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Ryo Ishikawa hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 over for the tournament. Ishikawa finished his day tied for 70th at 12 over; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 15 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm are tied for 4th at 11 under.

After a 236 yard drive on the 450-yard par-4 10th, Ishikawa chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ishikawa to 1 over for the round.

After a 362 yard drive on the 632-yard par-5 11th, Ishikawa chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ishikawa to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 225-yard par-3 green 13th, Ishikawa suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 172-yard par-3 17th, Ishikawa's tee shot went 158 yards to the right rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 506-yard par-4 fourth hole, Ishikawa chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Ishikawa to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Ishikawa's 135 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ishikawa to 1 over for the round.

Ishikawa got a bogey on the 525-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ishikawa to 2 over for the round.