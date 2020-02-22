  • Ryo Ishikawa shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

  • In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico, Ryo Ishikawa sinks a 41-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Ryo Ishikawa rolls in from 41 feet for birdie at WGC-Mexico

    In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico, Ryo Ishikawa sinks a 41-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 17th hole.