Benjamin Hebert hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hebert finished his round tied for 13th at 5 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 13 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 316-yard par-4 first hole, Hebert reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hebert to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 387-yard par-4 second hole, Hebert had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hebert to 2 under for the round.

At the 186-yard par-3 third, Hebert hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hebert to 3 under for the round.

At the 506-yard par-4 fourth, Hebert got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hebert to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Hebert's 169 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hebert to 3 under for the round.

On the 525-yard par-4 eighth, Hebert had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hebert to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 632-yard par-5 11th hole, Hebert hit an approach shot from 216 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hebert to 3 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 13th, Hebert's his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right intermediate rough on the 497-yard par-4 14th hole, Hebert sank his approach from 164 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Hebert to 4 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th, Hebert had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hebert to 5 under for the round.