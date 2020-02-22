Branden Grace hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Grace finished his round tied for 40th at even par; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 13 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

At the 186-yard par-3 third, Grace hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.

At the 525-yard par-4 eighth, Grace got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Grace to even for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 12th, Grace chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Grace to 1 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 13th, Grace's tee shot went 195 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 497-yard par-4 14th hole, Grace had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grace to 1 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, Grace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Grace to even-par for the round.