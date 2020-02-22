  • Branden Grace shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Branden Grace drains a 44-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Branden Grace sinks long birdie putt at WGC-Mexico

    In the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Branden Grace drains a 44-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 7th hole.