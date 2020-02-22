In his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Ryan Fox hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Fox finished his day tied for 37th at even par; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 15 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm are tied for 4th at 11 under.

On the 387-yard par-4 second hole, Fox reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fox to 1 under for the round.

Fox got a bogey on the 506-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fox to 1 under for the round.

After a 347 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 fifth, Fox chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fox to even-par for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 ninth, Fox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fox to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Fox's 148 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fox to even for the round.

After a 366 yard drive on the 497-yard par-4 14th, Fox chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fox to 1 over for the round.

Fox hit his drive 361 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 575-yard par-5 15th. This moved Fox to even-par for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 403-yard par-4 16th, Fox went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Fox to 1 over for the round.

On the 172-yard par-3 17th, Fox's tee shot went 167 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.