In his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Michael Lorenzo-Vera hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Lorenzo-Vera finished his day in 65th at 8 over; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 15 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm are tied for 4th at 11 under.

At the 450-yard par-4 10th, Lorenzo-Vera got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lorenzo-Vera to 1 over for the round.

On the 632-yard par-5 11th hole, Lorenzo-Vera reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lorenzo-Vera to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Lorenzo-Vera's 176 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Lorenzo-Vera to 1 over for the round.

Lorenzo-Vera got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lorenzo-Vera to even for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Lorenzo-Vera his second shot was a drop and his approach went 116 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lorenzo-Vera had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lorenzo-Vera to 1 over for the round.