In his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Pablo Larrazabal hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Larrazabal finished his day tied for 48th at 2 over; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 15 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm are tied for 4th at 11 under.

On the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Larrazabal reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Larrazabal to 1 under for the round.

Larrazabal got a bogey on the 316-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Larrazabal to 1 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Larrazabal's tee shot went 159 yards to the right rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 506-yard par-4 fourth hole, Larrazabal reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Larrazabal to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Larrazabal's 131 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Larrazabal to even for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Larrazabal hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Larrazabal to 1 under for the round.