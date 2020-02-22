-
-
Kevin Kisner shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
-
February 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 22, 2020
-
Highlights
Kevin Kisner chips in for birdie at WGC-MexicoIn the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico, Kevin Kisner chips in from just off the green to make birdie at the par-5 6th hole.
Kevin Kisner hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kisner finished his round tied for 16th at 4 under; Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 13 under; Patrick Reed is in 3rd at 12 under; and Rory McIlroy and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 316-yard par-4 first hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 second hole, Kisner had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.
At the 506-yard par-4 fourth, Kisner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Kisner hit his 103 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.
At the 172-yard par-3 17th, Kisner hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.