Bernd Wiesberger shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bernd Wiesberger holes out from bunker for birdie at WGC-MexicoIn the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico, Bernd Wiesberger holes out from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-3 7th hole.
Bernd Wiesberger hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Wiesberger finished his day tied for 41st at 1 over; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 15 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm are tied for 4th at 11 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Wiesberger had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wiesberger to 1 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, Wiesberger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wiesberger to 2 under for the round.
After a 360 yard drive on the 387-yard par-4 second, Wiesberger chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wiesberger to 3 under for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 sixth hole, Wiesberger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wiesberger to 4 under for the round.
After a 321 yard drive on the 525-yard par-4 eighth, Wiesberger chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wiesberger to 3 under for the round.
