-
-
Bogey-free 3-under 68 by Billy Horschel in the third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
-
February 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 22, 2020
-
Highlights
Billy Horschel's approach to 7 feet leads to birdie at WGC-MexicoIn the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Billy Horschel hits his 198-yard approach 7 feet from the cup at the par-4 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Billy Horschel hit 7 of 14 fairways and 18 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Horschel finished his day tied for 12th at 6 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 15 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 316-yard par-4 first Billy Horschel hit his tee shot 314 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Billy Horschel to 1 under for the round.
After a 325 yard drive on the 387-yard par-4 second, Horschel chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Horschel hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Horschel to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 172-yard par-3 17th, Horschel missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Horschel to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Horschel's 119 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.