-
-
Webb Simpson shoots 3-over 74 in round three of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
-
February 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 22, 2020
-
Highlights
Webb Simpson's approach to 4 feet leads to birdie at WGC-MexicoIn the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico, Webb Simpson lands his 131-yard approach 4 feet from the cup at the par-4 2nd hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Webb Simpson hit 4 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Simpson finished his day tied for 60th at 6 over; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 15 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 225-yard par-3 13th, Simpson hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Simpson at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 387-yard par-4 second hole, Simpson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Simpson to 3 over for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 506-yard par-4 fourth, Simpson chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Simpson to 4 over for the round.
On the par-5 sixth, Simpson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.