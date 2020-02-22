-
Justin Harding posts bogey-free 4-under 67 l in the third round of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Justin Harding hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Harding finished his round tied for 16th at 4 under; Patrick Reed, Justin Thomas, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 13 under; Rory McIlroy and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Jon Rahm is in 6th at 11 under.
On the 316-yard par-4 first hole, Justin Harding reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Justin Harding to 1 under for the round.
After a 338 yard drive on the 387-yard par-4 second, Harding chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harding to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 525-yard par-4 eighth hole, Harding had a 208 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harding to 3 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 15th, Harding had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harding to 4 under for the round.
