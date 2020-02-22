-
Rory McIlroy shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
The Takeaway
In his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Rory McIlroy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his day tied for 4th at 11 under with Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 15 under; and Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 14 under.
After a 359 yard drive on the 387-yard par-4 second, McIlroy chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 sixth, McIlroy got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing McIlroy to 1 under for the round.
After a 375 yard drive on the 632-yard par-5 11th, McIlroy chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 12th McIlroy hit his tee shot 410 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved McIlroy to 4 under for the round.
McIlroy had a 354-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 497-yard par-4 14th. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.
