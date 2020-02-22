Sung Kang hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 68th at 11 over; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 15 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm are tied for 4th at 11 under.

On the 632-yard par-5 11th hole, Kang reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 225-yard par-3 13th green, Kang suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kang at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 497-yard par-4 14th hole, Kang chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, Kang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to even for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 1 over for the round.

On the 172-yard par-3 17th, Kang's tee shot went 162 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 2 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Kang hit his tee shot 259 yards to the fairway bunker on the 388-yard par-4 18th. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one-putting for a bogey. This moved Kang to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 506-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kang chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kang to 2 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 sixth, Kang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.

Kang missed the green on his first shot on the 235-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Kang to even-par for the round.

Kang got a bogey on the 525-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kang to 1 over for the round.