  • Brandt Snedeker shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Brandt Snedeker sinks a 59-foot putt from the fringe to make birdie at the par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Brandt Snedeker drains long birdie putt from the fringe at WGC-Mexico

    In the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Brandt Snedeker sinks a 59-foot putt from the fringe to make birdie at the par-3 13th hole.