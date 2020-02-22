In his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Brandt Snedeker hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Snedeker finished his day tied for 48th at 2 over; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 15 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm are tied for 4th at 11 under.

On the 450-yard par-4 10th hole, Snedeker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

Snedeker got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to even-par for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 316-yard par-4 first, Snedeker chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 second hole, Snedeker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 506-yard par-4 fourth hole, Snedeker chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Snedeker to 3 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Snedeker his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 120 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.