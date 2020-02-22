In his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Marc Leishman hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Leishman finished his round tied for 35th at 1 under; Patrick Reed, Justin Thomas, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 13 under; Rory McIlroy and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Jon Rahm is in 6th at 11 under.

After a 319 yard drive on the 632-yard par-5 11th, Leishman chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Leishman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 13th, Leishman's tee shot went 214 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 497-yard par-4 14th, Leishman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 48-foot putt for birdie. This put Leishman at 2 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th, Leishman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Leishman to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Leishman's 151 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 4 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 316-yard par-4 first, Leishman chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 5 under for the round.

Leishman got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 4 under for the round.

On the 525-yard par-4 eighth, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 3 under for the round.