-
-
Rafa Cabrera Bello shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
-
February 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 22, 2020
-
Highlights
Rafa Cabrera Bello’s tee shot sets up eagle putt at WGC-MexicoIn the third round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Rafa Cabrera Bello hits his 315-yard tee shot on the par-4 1st hole to 12 feet then sinks the putt for eagle.
In his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Cabrera Bello finished his round tied for 16th at 4 under; Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 13 under; Patrick Reed is in 3rd at 12 under; and Rory McIlroy and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 4th at 11 under.
At the 186-yard par-3 third, Cabrera Bello hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Cabrera Bello hit his 122 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 4 under for the round.
On the 225-yard par-3 13th, Cabrera Bello's tee shot went 204 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Cabrera Bello's 162 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.