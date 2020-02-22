In his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Chez Reavie hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Reavie finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 15 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm are tied for 4th at 11 under.

Chez Reavie hit his drive 359 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 632-yard par-5 11th. This moved Chez Reavie to 1 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 13th, Reavie's tee shot went 223 yards to the fringe, his second shot went 30 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Reavie hit his drive 355 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 575-yard par-5 15th. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Reavie's 137 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.

On the 316-yard par-4 first hole, Reavie reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.

Reavie got a bogey on the 387-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 625-yard par-5 sixth hole, Reavie hit an approach shot from 133 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 5 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 ninth, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 4 under for the round.