Louis Oosthuizen hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Oosthuizen finished his day tied for 48th at 2 over; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 15 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm are tied for 4th at 11 under.

After a 263 yard drive on the 316-yard par-4 first, Oosthuizen chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 over for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 second hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to even for the round.

At the 186-yard par-3 third, Oosthuizen hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Oosthuizen's his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 88 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 525-yard par-4 eighth, Oosthuizen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Oosthuizen to 4 over for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 ninth, Oosthuizen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oosthuizen to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 10th hole, Oosthuizen had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 4 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 13th, Oosthuizen's tee shot went 183 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.