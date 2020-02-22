In his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Shaun Norris hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Norris finished his round tied for 39th at even par; Patrick Reed, Justin Thomas, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 13 under; Rory McIlroy and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 4th at 11 under; and Paul Casey is in 6th at 10 under.

After a tee shot onto the 225-yard par-3 green 13th, Norris suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, Norris reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norris to even-par for the round.

Norris got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Norris to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Norris's 152 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norris to even for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 second, Norris had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norris to 1 over for the round.

At the 186-yard par-3 third, Norris hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norris to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 fifth hole, Norris had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norris to 1 under for the round.