Lucas Glover hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Glover finished his round in 66th at 7 over; Patrick Reed, Justin Thomas, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 13 under; Rory McIlroy and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Jon Rahm is in 6th at 11 under.

After a 340 yard drive on the 632-yard par-5 11th, Glover chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 12th, Glover had a double bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting, moving Glover to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 225-yard par-3 13th green, Glover suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Glover at 2 over for the round.

Glover got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 3 over for the round.

On the 316-yard par-4 first, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Glover to 4 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 186-yard par-3 third, Glover missed a birdie attempt from 3-feet taking a par. This left Glover to 4 over for the round.

Glover got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 ninth hole, Glover had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 5 over for the round.