Bubba Watson finishes with Even-par 71 in third round of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
The Takeaway
McIlroy dominates at altitude, DJ's crazy line and Bubba's chip-inIn The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps the World Golf Championships- Mexico Championship, where Rory McIlroy proved he likes playing at altitude, the high elevation allowed Dustin Johnson to take a crazy line at the driveable par 4 and Bubba Watson trails by two thanks to a chip-in.
In his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Bubba Watson hit 5 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Watson finished his day tied for 24th at 3 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 15 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm are tied for 4th at 11 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Watson hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 445-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Watson to 1 over for the round.
Watson his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Watson to 2 over for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 15th, Watson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Watson to 1 over for the round.
At the 172-yard par-3 17th, Watson hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to even-par for the round.
