In his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Graeme McDowell hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 over for the tournament. McDowell finished his day tied for 70th at 12 over; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 15 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm are tied for 4th at 11 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 13th, McDowell's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th, McDowell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McDowell to even-par for the round.

McDowell got a bogey on the 388-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to even for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, McDowell's tee shot went 145 yards to the right rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 fifth, McDowell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McDowell to 2 over for the round.

On the 525-yard par-4 eighth, McDowell had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McDowell to 4 over for the round.