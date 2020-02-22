  • Kevin Na shoots 6-under 65 in round three of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

  • In the third round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Kevin Na sinks a 34-foot birdie putt on the par-4 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Kevin Na sinks lengthy birdie putt at WGC-Mexico

    In the third round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Kevin Na sinks a 34-foot birdie putt on the par-4 12th hole.