Kevin Na hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Na finished his day tied for 9th at 9 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 15 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm are tied for 4th at 11 under.

On the 316-yard par-4 first Na hit his tee shot 306 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 506-yard par-4 fourth hole, Na had a 216 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Na hit his 104 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 ninth hole, Na chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Na to 4 under for the round.

On the 632-yard par-5 11th hole, Na reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 5 under for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 12th, Na reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Na at 6 under for the round.

On the 497-yard par-4 14th, Na had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to 5 under for the round.

At the 575-yard par-5 15th, Na got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Na to 5 under for the round.