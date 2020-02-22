In his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Paul Casey hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Casey finished his day tied for 7th at 10 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 15 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm are tied for 4th at 11 under.

On the 316-yard par-4 first Casey hit his tee shot 315 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 387-yard par-4 second, Casey chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Casey's 127 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 3 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Casey hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 4 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 525-yard par-4 eighth, Casey chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Casey to 3 under for the round.

Casey hit his drive 351 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 632-yard par-5 11th. This moved Casey to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Casey had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Casey to 5 under for the round.

Casey got a bogey on the 497-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Casey to 4 under for the round.

Casey hit his drive 356 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 575-yard par-5 15th. This moved Casey to 5 under for the round.