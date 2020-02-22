-
Francesco Molinari shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Francesco Molinari sinks birdie putt from the fringe at WGC-MexicoIn the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico, Francesco Molinari drains a 14-foot putt from the fringe to make birdie at the par-4 16th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Francesco Molinari hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Molinari finished his day tied for 55th at 4 over; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 15 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm are tied for 4th at 11 under.
After a tee shot at the 225-yard par-3 13th green, Molinari suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Molinari at 1 over for the round.
After a 330 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 15th, Molinari chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 second hole, Molinari had a 75 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Molinari to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Molinari's 149 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to 2 under for the round.
On the 525-yard par-4 eighth, Molinari had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Molinari to even-par for the round.
