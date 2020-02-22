In his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Adam Scott hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Scott finished his round tied for 25th at 3 under; Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 13 under; Patrick Reed is in 3rd at 12 under; and Rory McIlroy and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 4th at 11 under.

On the 316-yard par-4 first hole, Adam Scott reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Adam Scott to 1 under for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 second hole, Scott reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Scott's his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Scott got a bogey on the 525-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Scott's 166 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Scott hit his 238 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 388-yard par-4 18th hole, Scott had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott to 3 under for the round.