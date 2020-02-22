-
Matt Kuchar putts well in round three of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matt Kuchar’s 25-foot birdie putt at WGC-MexicoIn the third round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Matt Kuchar sinks a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-4 5th hole.
In his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Matt Kuchar hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kuchar finished his round tied for 16th at 4 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 13 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 316-yard par-4 first hole, Matt Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matt Kuchar to 1 under for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 sixth, Kuchar's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Kuchar's 144 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 4 under for the round.
After a 332 yard drive on the 632-yard par-5 11th, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 388-yard par-4 18th hole, Kuchar had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to 4 under for the round.
