-
-
Scott Hend shoots 4-over 75 in round three of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
-
February 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 22, 2020
Scott Hend hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Hend finished his day tied for 66th at 9 over; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 15 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 225-yard par-3 13th, Hend's tee shot went 229 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a 322 yard drive on the 497-yard par-4 14th, Hend chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hend to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hend had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hend to 1 over for the round.
On the 525-yard par-4 eighth, Hend had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hend to 3 over for the round.
Hend got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hend to 4 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.