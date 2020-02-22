In his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Charles Howell III hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Howell III finished his day tied for 55th at 4 over; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 15 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm are tied for 4th at 11 under.

After a 377 yard drive on the 632-yard par-5 11th, Howell III chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.

Howell III hit his tee at the green on the 225-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 316-yard par-4 first, Howell III chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 3 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Howell III hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Howell III to 3 under for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 sixth, Howell III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Howell III to 4 under for the round.

Howell III got a bogey on the 525-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Howell III to 3 under for the round.