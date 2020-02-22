Sergio Garcia hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Garcia finished his day tied for 52nd at 3 over; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 15 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm are tied for 4th at 11 under.

Garcia hit his drive 354 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 575-yard par-5 15th. This moved Garcia to 3 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th, Garcia had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garcia to 2 under for the round.

On the 316-yard par-4 first hole, Garcia reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 186-yard par-3 third, Garcia missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Garcia to 3 under for the round.

Garcia had a 386-yard drive to the right rough. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one putting for a bogey on the 506-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 sixth hole, Garcia reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 3 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Garcia's tee shot went 182 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.