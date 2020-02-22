Lee Westwood hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Westwood finished his day tied for 15th at 4 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 15 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm are tied for 4th at 11 under.

On the 316-yard par-4 first hole, Westwood reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Westwood to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 186-yard par-3 third, Westwood missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Westwood to 1 under for the round.

On the 525-yard par-4 eighth, Westwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westwood to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 ninth hole, Westwood had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Westwood to even for the round.

After a 393 yard drive on the 450-yard par-4 10th, Westwood chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Westwood to 1 under for the round.

After a 366 yard drive on the 632-yard par-5 11th, Westwood chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Westwood to 2 under for the round.

Westwood got a bogey on the 497-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westwood to 1 under for the round.

On the 172-yard par-3 17th, Westwood hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Westwood to 1 under for the round.