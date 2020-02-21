In his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Robert MacIntyre hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. MacIntyre finished his round tied for 43rd at 2 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Thomas and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the par-4 fifth, Robert MacIntyre's 133 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Robert MacIntyre to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 sixth, MacIntyre hit his 160 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved MacIntyre to 2 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, MacIntyre's tee shot went 231 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 525-yard par-4 eighth hole, MacIntyre chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved MacIntyre to 2 under for the round.

MacIntyre got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving MacIntyre to 1 under for the round.

On the 632-yard par-5 11th, MacIntyre had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved MacIntyre to 2 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, MacIntyre reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved MacIntyre to 3 under for the round.