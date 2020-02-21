-
-
Collin Morikawa shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
-
February 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 21, 2020
-
Highlights
Collin Morikawa sinks a 30-foot birdie on No. 7 in Round 1 at WGC-MexicoIn the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Collin Morikawa drains a 30-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 7th hole.
Collin Morikawa hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Morikawa finished his round tied for 31st at even par; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Thomas and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
After a 294 yard drive on the 316-yard par-4 first, Morikawa chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
At the 186-yard par-3 third, Morikawa hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 sixth hole, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.
At the 382-yard par-4 ninth, Morikawa got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Morikawa had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.
Morikawa tee shot went 238 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Morikawa to 2 under for the round.
At the 403-yard par-4 16th, Morikawa got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.