Collin Morikawa hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Morikawa finished his round tied for 31st at even par; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Thomas and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a 294 yard drive on the 316-yard par-4 first, Morikawa chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

At the 186-yard par-3 third, Morikawa hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 sixth hole, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.

At the 382-yard par-4 ninth, Morikawa got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Morikawa had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.

Morikawa tee shot went 238 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 16th, Morikawa got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.