Tae Hee Lee hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 71st at 11 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Thomas and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 632-yard par-5 11th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 13th, Lee's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 172-yard par-3 17th, Lee's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 79 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 506-yard par-4 fourth hole, Lee had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Lee's tee shot went 212 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.