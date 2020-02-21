In his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Matt Wallace hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Wallace finished his day tied for 67th at 9 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 450-yard par-4 10th hole, Wallace hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Wallace to 1 over for the round.

After a 382 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 12th, Wallace chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to even-par for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 16th, Wallace got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wallace to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Wallace's 73 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to even for the round.

Wallace got a double bogey on the 316-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Wallace to 2 over for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 second hole, Wallace reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-4 fourth, Wallace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to 2 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 sixth, Wallace got on the green in 6 and one-putt for double bogey, bringing Wallace to 4 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Wallace his second shot was a drop and his approach went 107 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.