In his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Sebastián Muñoz hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his round in 8th at 5 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a 354 yard drive on the 387-yard par-4 second, Muñoz chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

Muñoz got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to even-par for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Muñoz hit a tee shot 221 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Muñoz's 163 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Muñoz to even for the round.

At the 225-yard par-3 13th, Muñoz hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

Muñoz had a 355-yard drive to the right rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 497-yard par-4 14th. This moved Muñoz to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Muñoz had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.

At the 172-yard par-3 17th, Muñoz hit a tee shot 144 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Muñoz to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Muñoz's 153 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Muñoz to 5 under for the round.