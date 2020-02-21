Kurt Kitayama hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Kitayama finished his round in 60th at 4 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Thomas and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 10th hole, Kitayama had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 12th, Kitayama chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kitayama to even for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 13th, Kitayama's tee shot went 209 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 18th hole, Kitayama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to even-par for the round.

On the 316-yard par-4 first hole, Kitayama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 second hole, Kitayama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kitayama to 2 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 fifth, Kitayama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kitayama to 1 under for the round.