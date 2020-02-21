-
Xander Schauffele shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
February 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Xander Schauffele hit 5 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Schauffele finished his round tied for 43rd at 2 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, and Patrick Reed are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Schauffele's tee shot went 154 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 sixth hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.
At the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Schauffele hit a tee shot 222 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 over for the round.
Schauffele had a 355-yard drive to the right intermediate rough. He ended up getting on the green in 2 and three putting for a bogey on the 497-yard par-4 14th. This moved Schauffele to 2 over for the round.
On the 388-yard par-4 18th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 over for the round.
