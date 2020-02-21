  • Bryson DeChambeau putts himself to a 8-under 63 in second round of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

  • In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico, Bryson DeChambeau sinks a 47-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Bryson DeChambeau holes 47-foot birdie putt at WGC-Mexico

    In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico, Bryson DeChambeau sinks a 47-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 7th hole.