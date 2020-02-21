In his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Bryson DeChambeau hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. DeChambeau finished his round in 1st at 11 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Thomas and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

Bryson DeChambeau hit his drive 393 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 632-yard par-5 11th. This moved Bryson DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.

DeChambeau had a 352-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 497-yard par-4 14th. This moved DeChambeau to even-par for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th, DeChambeau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, DeChambeau's 79 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 316-yard par-4 first, DeChambeau chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 fifth hole, DeChambeau had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 6 under for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 sixth hole, DeChambeau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 7 under for the round.

DeChambeau hit his tee at the green on the 235-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 47-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved DeChambeau to 8 under for the round.