Victor Perez hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Perez finished his round tied for 68th at 9 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 316-yard par-4 first Victor Perez hit his tee shot 312 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Victor Perez to 1 under for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 second hole, Perez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 625-yard par-5 sixth hole, Perez hit an approach shot from 126 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 3 under for the round.

On the 525-yard par-4 eighth, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Perez hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 382-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

Perez got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to even for the round.

On the 632-yard par-5 11th, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Perez to 1 over for the round.

At the 172-yard par-3 17th, Perez hit a tee shot 145 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.