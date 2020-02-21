Jazz Janewattananond hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Janewattananond finished his round tied for 54th at 4 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 186-yard par-3 third, Janewattananond missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Janewattananond to even for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 fifth, Janewattananond had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Janewattananond to 1 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 525-yard par-4 eighth, Janewattananond chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Janewattananond to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 11th, Janewattananond hit his 76 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Janewattananond to 1 over for the round.

Janewattananond got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Janewattananond to 2 over for the round.

Janewattananond had a 358-yard drive to the right rough. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one putting for a bogey on the 497-yard par-4 14th. This moved Janewattananond to 3 over for the round.

At the 172-yard par-3 17th, Janewattananond hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Janewattananond to 1 over for the round.

At the 388-yard par-4 18th, Janewattananond got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Janewattananond to 2 over for the round.