In his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Jon Rahm hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Rahm finished his round tied for 23rd at 1 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a 245 yard drive on the 450-yard par-4 10th, Jon Rahm chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jon Rahm to 1 over for the round.

On the 632-yard par-5 11th, Rahm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rahm to even-par for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 13th, Rahm hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Rahm to even for the round.

Rahm got a bogey on the 497-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 1 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th, Rahm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rahm to even-par for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th, Rahm had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Rahm to 2 over for the round.

Rahm got a bogey on the 388-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 3 over for the round.

On the 316-yard par-4 first hole, Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 2 over for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 second hole, Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 fifth hole, Rahm chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Rahm to even for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Rahm hit a tee shot 225 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Rahm's 128 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.