  • Jon Rahm rebounds from poor front in second round of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

  • In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico, Jon Rahm drains a 30-foot putt from the fringe to make birdie at the par-4 5th hole.
    Highlights

    Jon Rahm cards birdie from the fringe at WGC-Mexico

    In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico, Jon Rahm drains a 30-foot putt from the fringe to make birdie at the par-4 5th hole.