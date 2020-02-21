Marcus Kinhult hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Kinhult finished his day tied for 63rd at 7 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 406-yard par-4 12th, Kinhult had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kinhult to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 497-yard par-4 14th hole, Kinhult chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kinhult to even for the round.

Kinhult got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kinhult to 1 over for the round.

On the 172-yard par-3 17th, Kinhult's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 82 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 316-yard par-4 first hole, Kinhult reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kinhult to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kinhult chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kinhult to even-par for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 seventh, Kinhult's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 525-yard par-4 eighth, Kinhult had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kinhult to 3 over for the round.