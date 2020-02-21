In his second round at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Scottie Scheffler hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Scheffler finished his round tied for 37th at 1 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

At the 316-yard par-4 first, Scheffler had a 313-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 26-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Scheffler hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Scheffler at 1 under for the round.

Scheffler got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to even-par for the round.

After a 334 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 sixth, Scheffler chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

Scheffler tee shot went 242 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Scheffler to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Scheffler's 206 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 ninth hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 10th hole, Scheffler had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 225-yard par-3 13th green, Scheffler suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Scheffler at even-par for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 15th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.